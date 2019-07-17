Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Political Leaders Term ICJ Verdict Big Victory For India

After the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence for Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, political leaders across the party lines welcomed the verdict and termed it a big victory for India.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

A bench led by President of the Court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf ordered an "effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav".

Soon after the ICJ's verdict, celebrations erupted in Jadhav's native Satara village in western Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the verdict and said that truth and justice have prevailed. "Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice. Our Government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the verdict and said that it was a big victory for India. "The ICJ directing Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav and asking them to review the conviction and the sentence is a welcome decision. It is also a big win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic initiative."

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also welcomed the verdict but said the Indian national's safety is unaddressed and he remains "vulnerable" to another "miscarriage of justice" by Pakistan.

Former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, also termed the verdict as a success and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative to take Kulbhushan Jadhav's case to the ICJ.

Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu also welcomed the verdict and said that no effort must be spared to bring Kulbhushan Jadhav back to India.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the ICJ has delivered ‘justice’ in the "true sense of that word, upholding human rights, due procedure and the rule of law."

The verdict in the high-profile case comes nearly five months after a 15-member bench of ICJ led by Judge Yusuf had reserved its decision on February 21 after hearing oral submissions by India and Pakistan. The proceedings of the case took two years and two months to complete.