‘Khadi Prakritik’: KVIC Develops India’s First Eco-Friendly Cow Dung-Based Paint

India’s own first eco-friendly, non-toxic paint with anti-fungal, anti-bacterial properties and cow dung as the main ingredient has been developed by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Called Khadi Prakritik Paint, it is cost-effective and odourless, and has been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and MSME, Nitin Gadkari, launched the new paint recently in Delhi.

Pointing out that the paint is priced at only Rs. 120 per litre for the distemper, and Rs. 225 per litre for the emulsion, Gadkari said that this is less than half the price charged by big paint companies.

Khadi Prakritik Paint was conceptualized by KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena in March last year and has been developed by Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute, Jaipur (a KVIC unit).

The paint is said to be free from heavy metals like lead, mercury, chromium, arsenic, cadmium, etc.

Also present during the launch were Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh, Minister of State for MSME, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Chairman KVIC Vinai Kumar Saxena.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine