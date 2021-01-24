Kerala: Wild Elephant Tramples Woman Tourist To Death

In a shocking incident on Saturday night, a 26-year-old woman tourist from Kerala was killed after a wild elephant trampled her in Wayanad district, police reported.

The incident took place at the Rain forest resort at Meppadi in Wayanad district around 8 PM when the deceased tourist with two others came out of their tent to view the wild elephant.

The victim was identified as Shahana, who hailed from Kannur and was a college lecturer. She, along with two other family members were staying in a tent at the time of elephant attack.

The resort is located on the forest fringe and the area is frequented by wild elephants.

Upon hearing the trumpeting sound of a wild elephant, the victim and two others came out of their tent and were attacked, police said.

While two others managed to run away to safety, the woman was killed.

Though the woman was rushed to a hospital, her life could not be saved.

Wayanad district Collector, Adeela Abdulla, visited the resort and has sought a report from the tahsildar.

(With PTI Inputs)

