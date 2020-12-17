December 17, 2020
Corona
Kejriwal Govt Tables Resolution Against Farm Bills In Delhi Assembly

We refuse to accept the black laws that are against the farmers, one of the MLAs said

Outlook Web Bureau 17 December 2020
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
PTI
AAP government tabled resolution against the three farm bills in Delhi Assembly and extended support to farmers' demand on Thursday.

MLAs Somnath Bharti and Mohinder Goyal tore copies of the bills in the Assembly, saying "we refuse to accept the black laws that are against the farmers."

The party shared the updates on Twitter.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week had said the new farm laws will lead to immense inflation and will only favour a few capitalists, as he termed the legislations "anti-farmer and anti-common man".

 "I appeal to parties to stop playing dirty politics over farmers' issue. These laws are anti-farmer and anti-aam aadmi and are aimed to benefit a few capitalists. These laws will lead to immense inflation through hoarding. These legislations gives license to inflate," Kejriwal said.

Punjab CM had earlier slammed Kejriwal for his 'theatrics', and said  the Kejriwal government had "backstabbed" the farmers by "shamelessly" notifying one of the farm laws on November 23.

Kejriwal said that AAP stands in solidarity with the farmers.

"AAP is standing with the farmers and is supporting them. Across the entire country, AAP volunteers are observing fast along with the farmers and standing in solidarity with them," he said.

He claimed that the Centre is angry with him for supporting the farmers.

"When we were asked to give stadiums to convert them into temporary jails, we refused. I also went to serve the farmers as 'sewadaar'. This angered these people a lot. My doors were closed when I wanted to go and support the farmers' protest," he said, referring to his alleged house arrest last week when ''Bharat Bandh'' was observed.

(With PTI inputs)

