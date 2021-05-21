Kaza, Komic In Himachal Pradesh Achieve 100% Vaccination Against Covid

Kaza, a small town situated in the remote Spiti Valley of Himachal Pradesh and Komic, a village known to be the world's highest village connected with motorable road, has achieved 100 per cent vaccination against Covid-19.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday said Komic, has recorded 100 percent vaccination.

All the people in Komic, above the age of 44 years, have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kaza Gian Sagar Negi said, “the entire population, above 60 years has been administered both the doses of Covid vaccine while those between 45-59 years have been given one dose. The process is underway for the second dose as per protocols of 12 to 16 weeks for 45-59 years age groups.”

Shunning their initial hesitation, villagers in Spiti have come forward to get vaccinated against Covid-19. “The villagers are quite conscious about the need for protection against the Covid-19 infection”, says Dr Ram Lal Markanda, MLA from Lahaul-Spiti.

Fresh Snowfall early this month had disrupted the vaccination schedule for some days but it picked up as tribals themselves started pouring in at vaccination centres.

Block Medical officer Tenzin Norbu said, “There is quite an enthusiasm among the natives of all age groups to get vaccinated. The health department teams, ASHA workers and other supporting officials were equally motivated to defy climate and geographical barriers to accomplish the task”.

The state government also allowed the sub-divisional administration to devise its own ways for 80 percent offline vaccination registrations as 10 out of 13 panchayats still lack access to internet.

The health teams which travelled to the villages like Komic for Covid vaccination included vaccinator Prem Singh, verifier Kulwant Singh and ASHA worker Padma.

People of Kaza have imposed tough restrictions on outsiders not allowing anyone without proper RT-PCR negative test report. Connectivity to Kaza via Manali-Rohtang Tunnel as Kuzun Pass (14,931 feet) is still an issue because of snow.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine