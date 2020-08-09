August 09, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Kashmiri Doctor Treating Covid Patients For Over 4 Months Dies After Contracting Virus

Kashmiri Doctor Treating Covid Patients For Over 4 Months Dies After Contracting Virus

The doctor tested positive for Cvid-19 and was admitted to a Srinagar hospital with bilateral pneumonia. He was later shifted to an ICU as he could not maintain oxygen saturation and passed away this morning.

PTI 09 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Kashmiri Doctor Treating Covid Patients For Over 4 Months Dies After Contracting Virus
Dr Mohammad Ashraf Mir
Twitter
Kashmiri Doctor Treating Covid Patients For Over 4 Months Dies After Contracting Virus
outlookindia.com
2020-08-09T16:46:23+05:30

A senior doctor in Kashmir who was on the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 died at a hospital in Srinagar on Sunday after contracting the disease, officials said.

Dr Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Pampore area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, passed away in the morning at the SKIMS hospital in Soura here, they said.

The officials said Mir had been treating COVID-19 patients for the past four months and in the process, contracted the virus.

The doctor tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital with bilateral pneumonia. He was later shifted to an intensive care unit as he could not maintain oxygen saturation and passed away this morning, they added.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences to the family of the doctor, who was working as a medical officer in Pulwama.

In his message, the Lt governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul of the great corona warrior and strength to the bereaved family members, an official spokesman said.

He said Sinha also conveyed his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mir.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir also expressed condolences over Mir's demise, saying the deceased sacrificed his life while serving his patients.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Mir was a hero, and the party was deeply saddened by his death.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Dr. Mohd Ashraf Mir sb due to Covid. He was working round the clock since the pandemic began. May his soul rest in peace & his family find the courage to bear this irreparable loss. Our sincere condolences to the bereaved. He's a hero," it said in a tweet.

Next Story >>

‘Congress Must Find Full-term President’, Says Shashi Tharoor As Sonia Gandhi Completes Year As Interim Chief

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI J&K: Jammu & Kashmir COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos