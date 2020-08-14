Kashmir: Two Cops Killed, Another Injured As Militants Attack Police Team In Srinagar

Unidentified Militants on Friday opened fire on police in Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar, killing two cops and injuring one, officials said.

The police said that militants fired indiscriminately upon a police party near Nowgam bypass and injured three policemen. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where two of them succumbed.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.