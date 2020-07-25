2 Militants Killed In Gun Battle With Security Forces Near J&K's Srinagar

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a

police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the search, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing a gunfight, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the militants were being ascertained.

The search operation is going on and further details were awaited.