2 Militants Killed In Gun Battle With Security Forces Near J&K's Srinagar

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a
police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting the search, militants fired upon them.
The forces retaliated, ensuing a gunfight, the official said.
He said the identity and group affiliation of the militants were being ascertained.
The search operation is going on and further details were awaited.
