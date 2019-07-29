﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar Resigns After Trust Vote Concludes

Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar Resigns After Trust Vote Concludes

Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar announces resignation.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 July 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar Resigns After Trust Vote Concludes
Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh
File Photo
Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar Resigns After Trust Vote Concludes
outlookindia.com
2019-07-29T12:53:52+0530
Also Read

After the trust vote concluded in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday proving BS Yediyurappa's majority in the house, Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar announced his resignation.

"I have decided to relieve myself from this office.... I have decided to resign," the Speaker said and handed over his resignation letter to the Deputy Speaker Krishna Reddy.

Kumar said during his 14-month-long tenure as the Speaker, he had worked according to his "conscience" and in accordance with the Constitution.

"I have upheld the dignity of the office to the best of my ability," he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday proved his majority in the Assembly winning the confidence motion by a voice vote.

With the numbers game favouring the BJP government, the Congress and JDS did not press for division on the one-line motion moved by Yediyurappa that the House expresses confidence in his three-day-old Ministry.

As the Opposition did not press for division, the Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar declared that the motion had been passed by a voice vote.

A day after it came to power in Karnataka, the BJP was contemplating to bring a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, if he does not voluntarily vacate the post.

(With inputs from agencies)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Karnataka Bangalore Karnataka Government National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : PV Sindhu Continues Title Quest At Thailand Open Badminton Tournament
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters