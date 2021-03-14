Karnataka Sex Scandal: Woman In Purported Sleaze Video Seeks Protection, Accuses BJP MLA Of Leaking Tape

A woman, who had featured in a sex tape, purportedly showing her in a compromising position with BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, sought protection from the Karnataka government on Saturday.

The development comes days after Jarkiholi, resigned from the state cabinet on “moral grounds” soon after numerous Kannada news channels broadcast purported video clips of the MLA, showing him getting intimate with the woman.

Local media have dubbed the controversy as a 'sex for job' scandal. Jarkiholi has been accused of exploiting the woman on grounds of granting her employment and threatening her.

"I don't have any protection. All that I ask you, is 'give me protection'," she said in a video message addressed to state home minister Basavaraj Bommai. She also claimed that she was unaware as to how the video had been shot and circulated.

"I lost my dignity after the video became public. People are coming to our house enquiring about me. My parents tried to commit suicide twice and I too attempted suicide at least three to four times," she said in the video message which has now gone viral.

Stating that she did not have any political backing, she claimed Ramesh Jarkiholi had made a false promise of providing her a job and later released her video.

The video message came on a day police registered a case of extortion and conspiracy against unknown people following a complaint lodged by Jarkiholi. Jarkiholi has alleged a "conspiracy" is being hatched to end his political career.

According to sources, the Special Investigation Team formed by the government to probe the conspiracy behind the scandal have detained at least six people.

Ahead of the Assembly session early this month, a social activist had lodged a complaint with police accusing Jarkiholi of exploiting the woman. The activist later withdrew his complaint.

Jarkiholi has rubbished all allegations as false.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine