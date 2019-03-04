Karnataka Rebel Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav Resigns, Likely To Join BJP

Rebel Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav on Monday resigned from the Karnataka Assembly.

Jadhav was one of four Congress rebel MLAs in Karnataka. He submitted his resignation to Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

He is a two-time MLA from Chincholi constituency in Kalaburagi district.

Visual: Congress MLA Dr. Umesh Jadhav (right in pic) submits his resignation to the Speaker of the Karnataka assembly. pic.twitter.com/Sr9Q7kuBDm — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2019

"Jadhav submitted his resignation letter to Kumar earlier in the day at the latter's house in Kolar town near Bengaluru," a party official told IANS here.

With his resignation, the Congress-JD(S) coalition now has 116 members plus the Speaker. The opposition BJP has 104 members.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Jadhav is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and could be fielded against senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge from the Gulbarga seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

(With agency inputs)