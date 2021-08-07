Karnataka Govt Provides Cabinet Rank Facilities To Ex-CM Yediyurappa

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order to provide Cabinet-rank facilities to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
An official notification from the protocol wing of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) said that the order will be will be applicable until Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in office
Coinciding with his government completing two years in office, Yediyurappa on July 26 had stepped down as the Chief Minister ending months of speculation over his exit.
Bommai, who succeeded Yediyurapp,a is expected to remain in the post until the next assembly elections in 2023.
Yediyurappa does not hold any official position other than being a MLA from Shikaripura assembly
constituency.
According to official sources, other than the salary, the cabinet rank minister is entitled to certain
allowances and facilities for vehicle, official accommodation, among others.
(PTI inputs)
