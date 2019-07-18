Karnataka Crisis: BJP Leaders Meet Governor Over Delay In Trust Vote

﻿
A BJP delegation met Governor Vajubhai Vala even as the Assembly was debating the confidence motion amid fears by the party that "extraneous" issues were being raised by the coalition to prolong the debate to buy more time to save the ministry.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 July 2019
BJP leaders after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala
ANI/Twitter
outlookindia.com
2019-07-18T17:08:37+0530
The BJP has appealed to Governor Vajubhai Vala to direct the Speaker to take up the voting on the confidence motion moved by chief minister H D Kumaraswamy Thursday itself fearing that the coalition partners Congress and JD(S) were indulging in delaying tactics.

A BJP delegation met the governor even as the assembly was debating the confidence motion amid fears by the party that "extraneous" issues were being raised by the coalition to prolong the debate to buy more time to save the ministry.

"We have a fear that somewhere there is an attempt to savethis minority government....," BJP leader and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar told reporters.

He said the delegation met the governor and submitted a memorandum requesting him to direct the speaker that there be a detailed discussion without any adjournment on the confidence motion and a decision should be taken today itself.

He said the Governor has assured the delegation that he would discuss with the legal experts and take a decision within the framework of law.

(PTI)

