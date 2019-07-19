Karnataka Crisis: BJP Desperate For Trust Vote As They Have Purchased MLAs, Claims Siddaramaiah

Also Read Karnataka Trust Vote: Kumaraswamy Misses The Deadline Set By Governor

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah Friday alleged the BJP is desperate for voting on the motion of confidence moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, saying it has 'purchased' the rebel legislators and said the process may prolong till Monday.



Speaking to reporters after the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to the Chief Minister to prove his majority in the asssembly by 1:30 PM Friday expired, he said the voting on confidence motion happens after the discussions are over.



The discussions have still not been been completed because many MLAs have given their names to participate in the discussion on the vote of confidence, he said adding the debate may go on till Monday after which the voting would take place.



"He (BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa) seems to be in a hurry to become Chief Minister because the deal has already happened and (they have) sent the MLAs (to Mumbai)," Siddaramaiah alleged.



The Governor has set a new deadline, asking the Chief Minister to prove his majority by 6 PM.



Kumaraswamy, heading the JDS-Congress coalition government, moved the confidence motion Thursday in the backdrop of 15 MLAs of the ruling combine resigning their assembly membership and two independents withdrawing their support.

(PTI)