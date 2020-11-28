BS Yediyurappa's Political Secretary NR Santosh Hospitalised After 'Suicide' Attempt

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's political secretary and relative N R Santosh who was hospitalised following an alleged suicide attempt, is “stable and cheerful”, and may be discharged in a day or two, doctors treating him said on Saturday.

According to sources, Santosh is said to have attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills on Friday night. On finding him unconscious at his Dollars Colony residence in Bangalore, family members rushed him to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital.

Santhosh (31) was brought to the hospital at about 8.30 pm with an alleged history of consumption of sleeping tablets, hospital president Dr Naresh Shetty said in a statement. Noting that on admission he was drowsy, the doctor said appropriate treatment was administered immediately and all necessary investigations were carried out.

"He has been taking sleeping tablets occasionally to deal with his sleep disturbance as per past medical history. As of this morning, the patient is stable. He had his breakfast and is cheerful. The plan is to shift the patient to the ward post noon today. He may be discharged in a day or two based on his health status and recovery," the hospital staff said through a statement added.

Addressing the media, ICU specialist at the hospital Dr Deepak said Santosh was stable without any signs of drowsiness and all his parameters including BP, pulse and heart rate were good adding that Santhosh had taken the alprazolam sleeping pills.

Yediyurappa had rushed to the hospital late last night to enquire about Santosh's health. "This morning, we walked together for 45 minutes. Even yesterday I saw him, he was happy. I don't know why this happened. I will find out and talk to his family," he said.

Meanwhile, Sadashivanagar police have registered an FIR against Santosh for allegedly attempting to kill himself and are investigating the case, police sources said. The case has been registered under section 309 of the IPC (Attempt to commit suicide), they said, adding the police will question Santosh once he recovers. Meanwhile, the police have recorded his wife, Jahnavi's statement.

Speaking to reporters, Jahnavi rejected reports about any marital issues and said there was some "political imbalance," which had disturbed him. "He was upset since morning (yesterday), he had gone out in the evening and came back around 7 pm. He was on the top floor. When I had gone to call him for dinner he was not in a position to speak and was losing consciousness," she said.

Santosh, who is Yediyurappa's grand-nephew, was appointed as the CM’s political secretary in May this year. He had also served as Yediyurappa's personal assistant when the latter was the eader of Opposition and BJP state president.

Recently there were reports that Santosh may resign from the post of CM’s political secretary, citing differences with a few members in Yediyurappa's inner circles.

BJP state vice president and Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra said, the party was shocked over the incident. "He is recovering....later we will talk to him about the issue.. I don't want to respond to speculations. I have seen in the media that his resignation was sought, there is no need for unnecessary discussions. The Chief Minister will decide on who should be given what position," he said.

Santosh is said to have played a key role during the political turmoil in the state last year which saw several Congress-JD(S) legislators turning rebels and camping in Mumbai. It had eventually led to the fall of the coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy and BJP came to power. Santosh who has been maintaining a low profile for some time now, is said to have been nursing political ambitions with an eye on the next assembly polls.

