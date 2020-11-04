November 04, 2020
'Pappu Sena, Sonia Sena': Kangana Ranaut Slams Maharashtra Govt For Arrest Of Arnab Goswami

The actor expresses support for Goswami and bashes the Maharashtra government in a Twitter video.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 November 2020
Actor Kangana Ranaut grills Maharashtra government over Arnab Goswami's arrest
Actor Kangana Ranaut spoke out against the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning. In a video shared on Twitter, the actor slammed the Maharashtra government for its flagrant misuse of power, and dubbed the Thackeray-led government as "Pappu Sena and Sonia Sena".

The actor shared the video with the caption, "Message for Maharashtra government".

"Kitne galle dabainge app," she says in the polemic against the government. "Kitne ghar todenge aap?", "Kitni awaazein band karenge aap?"  

"These voices will keep growing. Before us, so many martyrs’ throats were slit, they were hanged for their right to free speech. No matter, you will silence, many others will rise." she added in the video.

In another tweet, the Manikarnika actor wrote "Pappupro ko gussa kyun aata hain? Penguins ko gussa kyun aata hai? Sonia sena ko itna gussa kyun aata hai? (Why are Pappuro, Penguins and Sonia Sena so angry) Arnab sir let them pull your hair and assault you for the cause of free speech greats before us got hanged with smiles on their faces, Aazadi ka karz chukana hai (We have to pay the debt of freedom) #ArnabGoswami.” 

Ranaut is among the slew of actors and politicians, including Smriti Irani and home minister Amit Shah, who have come out in support of Goswami and criticised the Maharashtra government for its application of power. 

