﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Kalyan Singh In Trouble As President Kovind Sends EC Letter To Centre For Appropriate Action

Kalyan Singh In Trouble As President Kovind Sends EC Letter To Centre For Appropriate Action

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh had said Narendra Modi should become the prime minister again. The Election Commission took umbrage to this saying he violated the model code of conduct.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2019
Kalyan Singh In Trouble As President Kovind Sends EC Letter To Centre For Appropriate Action
PM Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh
PTI File Photo
Kalyan Singh In Trouble As President Kovind Sends EC Letter To Centre For Appropriate Action
outlookindia.com
2019-04-04T16:40:17+0530
Also Read

After the Election Commission wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind pointing to the violation of model code of conduct by Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, the President has sent the file on the matter to the Union government for "necessary action," NDTV reported on Thursday.

The report, quoting sources, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to take a decision on the matter and see whether Singh can be removed while the election process is going on.

Addressing BJP workers at his Aligarh residence on March 23, Singh reportedly said, "All of us are BJP workers and we want the party to win. We want Modiji to become the prime minister. It is necessary that Modiji becomes the prime minister again".

Subsequently, the poll panel on Monday concluded that Singh's remarks supporting the return of Narendra Modi as prime minister are violative of the model code and wrote to President Kovind flagging the issue.

In the 1990s, the Election Commission had expressed displeasure over Himachal Pradesh governor Gulsher Ahmed campaigning for his son during the elections. He had later quit.

(with inputs from PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ram Nath Kovind Delhi Election Commission President of India Lok Sabha Elections 2019 BJP Governors National
  • Comments (1)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL 2019, DC Vs SRH: SunRisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals To Register 3rd Win On Trot
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters