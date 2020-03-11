Soon after he formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jyotiraditya Scindia was named as Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh by the saffron party.

Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, a day after quitting the Congress that he served for 18 years, in New Delhi in the presence of BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

Welcoming him into the party, Nadda said Scindia will be given bigger responsibilities in the party. He termed him a 'family member' and said that everyone in the BJP has a say in decision-making.

Scindia, who spoke for the first time since he resigned, said that his aim is to work for the welfare of the people of the country. "But that was not possible while I was in Congress," Scindia said.

He said new ideas are not welcomed in Congress. "There is a denial of reality in Congress, it has changed what the party used to be," Scindia said.

On Tuesday, Scindia had met former BJP President Amit Shah. The two later met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

Outlook had reported earlier that Scindia has been assured of a Rajya Sabha nomination from MP and induction into the Modi cabinet with an important portfolio as a reward for his defection from the Congress.

The ongoing crisis, Congress sources say, has been triggered by the ensuing Rajya Sabha polls in which three MPs are to be elected from the state. The Congress and the BJP, with 114 and 107 legislators each, can ensure the successful election of one candidate each. However, the third seat may go to either party because of their near-identical legislative strength and efforts to rest the election.

Both Scindia and Digvijaya were eyeing a Rajya Sabha seat from their home state. Additionally, Scindia had also been lobbying to be named the state Congress president with immediate effect - a position currently held by Nath. Digvijaya and his loyalists, who outnumber Scindia's in MP, did not want the MP Congress chiefs post to go to the Gwalior royal. Sources say Scindia had communicated to the Congress high command that his patience with the party is fast running out and his loyalty to the party which his father, the late Madhavrao Scindia, had also served dedicatedly should not be taken for granted.