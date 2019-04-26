Journalist Accuses Salman Khan Of Snatching Phone, Files Police Complaint

A police complaint has been filed against Bollywood star Salman Khan for snatching a journalist's mobile phone while he was trying to shoot a video of the actor.

The complaint was filed at the D.N. Nagar Police Station, Andheri West, Mumbai, on Wednesday evening by journalist Ashok Shyamlal Pandey.

According to Pandey, he and his cameraman Syed Irrfan were travelling from Juhu to Kandivali around 4.40 p.m. They saw Salman riding a bicycle. They asked the star's bodyguard if they can make a video of the actor. The bodyguard agreed.

"We took out our mobile phones and started shooting. Suddenly, Salman turned around and gestured to his bodyguards. After that bodyguards riding motorcycles approached us.

"My cameraman was pushed by one of the guards and he even pushed our car with force. We ended up having an argument with them. Salman turned his cycle and came to us. We told him we were from the press. Salman said 'It doesn't matter'. Then he snatched our mobile phones and left."

While the journalists were dialling 100, Salman's bodyguards returned their phone.

But Pandey, who asserted that he and his cameraman had taken permission from the bodyguard before shooting his video, wondered if his celebrity status gives Salman the right to snatch someone's phone.

According to a source, a cross-complaint has also been lodged by Salman's bodyguard alleging that the person took the video without permission.

IANS