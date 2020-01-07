Live Updates: 'Violence Not A Solution, Will Make Sure Normalcy Returns,' Says JNU VC

With no arrests yet in the apparently planned attack on students and teachers at the Jawarharlal Nehru University, protests were held across India on Monday and the clamour grew for the resignation of the vice-chancellor who is being blamed for inaction during the violence that left 34 people injured.

As horrific first-person accounts emerged of the attack on Sunday evening, including on JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh, Delhi Police said that they have transferred the case to the Crime Branch, which claimed to have found "vital clues".

3:01pm: "Let us put all the past behind," says JNU VC.

2:48pm: "The incident that took place on Sunday is unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University," says JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar.

1:35pm: JNU Professor Sucharita Sen files complaint

JNU Professor Sucharita Sen, who suffered head injuries during an attack on students and teachers in the university campus on Sunday, has filed a police complaint.

12:51pm: A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrives at Jawaharlal Nehru University to conduct investigation

11:42am: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for allegedly vandalising university server room on January 4, a day before a mob of masked men and women rampaged through campus and beat up students and teachers.

11:15 AM: The Shiv Sena hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that what they wanted was happening, and said such "brutal politics" was never seen before in the country.

11:14 AM: Police is taking the help of video footages, face recognition system to identify those involved in violence in JNU, PTI news agency reported.

9:10 AM: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and lyricist Vishal Dadlani had joined the ongoing protests by students at the Gateway of India against the violence in JNU. While Kashyap said that he was there at the protest site to show his solidarity with the students and blamed the government for the attacks in JNU campus, Dadlani said that he was there in support of a secular India.

9:00 AM: People protesting against the JNU violence were evicted from Gateway of India here on Tuesday morning as roads were getting blocked and tourists and common people were facing problems, a police official said.

Police had appealed to the protesters to shift but they didn't listen, so they were "relocated" to Azad Maidan, the official said.