Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
J&K: JeM's IED Expert Among Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Pulwama

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, the encounter took place at Qasbayar area of the south Kashmir district where the Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Yasir Parray and a foreign ultra were killed.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-12-01T11:53:30+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 11:53 am

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist commander Yasir Parray and a foreign ultra died on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the encounter took place at Qasbayar area of the south Kashmir district.Two terrorists were killed in the encounter

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said one of the slain was Parray, commander of JeM and an IED expert.

“Terrorist commander of proscribed #terror outfit JeM Yasir Parray, an IED Expert & foreign terrorist Furqan #neutralised. Both were involved in several terror #crime cases. A big #success,” the IGP said in a tweet. 

(With PTI Inputs)

