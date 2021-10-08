Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
J&K: Civilian Shot By CRPF Personnel After His Driver Refused To Stop Car At Checkpoint

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel signalled the driver of the sports utility vehicle to stop at Monghal in Anantnag district at around 9.35 pm but he failed to respond, the officials said.

| PTI

2021-10-08T02:05:25+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 2:05 am

Even amid outrage against the spate of targeted civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, a civilian was allegedly shot dead by CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday after the driver of his car did not stop the vehicle at a checkpoint when signalled to do so, officials said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel signalled the driver of the sports utility vehicle to stop at Monghal in Anantnag district at around 9.35 pm but he failed to respond, the officials said.

"A Naka was established by 40Bn CRPF at Monghal Bridge. A suspected vehicle without number was signalled to stop by the Naka party, however, it rushed towards the Naka party. It was then challenged by the on duty troops," the Kashmir zone police said on Twitter.

"Troops fired upon in self-defence in which one person died. But the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot. Identification & credentials of the deceased person is being verified. The investigation is going on," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

