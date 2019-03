In a road accident on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district Seven Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were injured.

A CRPF mobile bunker went out of the driver's control and turned turtle in Parimpora area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said.

The injured were shifted to a hospital where a sub-inspector and a head constable were said to be in a critical condition.

IANS