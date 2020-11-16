November 16, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Jharkhand Govt Bans Chhath Puja Festivities Along Waterbodies

Jharkhand Govt Bans Chhath Puja Festivities Along Waterbodies

Decorative lights at public places and bursting of firecrackers, too, have been forbidden this time.

PTI 16 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Jharkhand Govt Bans Chhath Puja Festivities Along Waterbodies
Devotees offer prayers after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river during ‘Nahay Khay’ Puja of the Chhath Puja festival, in Patna.
PTI photo
Jharkhand Govt Bans Chhath Puja Festivities Along Waterbodies
outlookindia.com
2020-11-16T12:05:36+05:30

The Jharkhand government has issued a notification prohibiting congregation and religious ceremony on the banks of rivers, ponds and other public waterbodies for Chhath puja, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read| No Chhath Puja At Public Places In Delhi Due To Covid-19: Panel

According to the guidelines issued by the State Disaster Management Committee late on Sunday, all precautions were being taken by the government to ensure the safety of people amid the pandemic, and as part of the measures, no one would be allowed to organise any musical or cultural programme near the waterbodies during the Chhath festival.

Decorative lights at public places and bursting of firecrackers, too, have been forbidden this time.

The committee, in its notification, said that the practice of taking bath in one waterbody by a group of people could increase chances of virus transmission.

It also disallowed placing of barricades or earmarking of areas for the purpose of performing Chhath puja.

The festival, to be held from November 17 to 21 this year, is usually marked by huge congregations.

As there is a fixed time to perform the rituals, it would be difficult to control the crowd, the order said.

The notification further said that setting up of shops and stalls near the waterbodies won't be permitted.

A total of 1,06,064 people have tested positive for Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand so far, of which 924 have succumbed to the infection.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Shimla Gets Season's First Snowfall

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Jharkhand COVID-19 Festivals National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos