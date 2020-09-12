September 12, 2020
Corona
JEE Main Result Declared, 24 Students Score 100 Percentile

Telangana bags the top spot with 8 candidates scoring 100 percentile. Top scoring 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is scheduled to take place on September 27.

Prakash Kumar 12 September 2020
A student sanitizes his hand during the recently conducted JEE-2020 Main entrance exam in Patna.
PTI
As many as 24 students emerged as toppers in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main this year with each scoring 100 percentile, according to results of the entrance test announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Friday.

Of those grabbing the top slot in the exam, a total of eight students are from Telangana, 5 from Delhi, 4 from Rajasthan, 3 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Haryana, and one each from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

List of candidates who scored 100 percentile.

The NTA has announced results of the entrance test that was conducted between September 1 to September 6 for B Tech programmes offered by the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other technical institutions. Results of the entrance test conducted for B Arch programs offered by centrally funded technical institutes will be announced later this month.

As many as 8.58 lakh students had registered for the entrance test. However, only 6.35 lakh students, 74%, appeared for the test. The NTA conducted the test during pandemic amid vociferous demands for its postponement in view of the growing cases of covid-19.

The government went ahead with the entrance test after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the JEE-Main and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, observing that there was “absolutely no justification in the NTA prayer.”

NTA conducts JEE Main exam twice a year to give students opportunity to improve their scores. Most of the students who take the first test appear for the second test too. The first test was conducted in January this year.
Top 2.45 lakh candidates who cleared the JEE-Main have been declared qualified to appear for the JEE Advanced exam, scheduled to be held on September 27.

