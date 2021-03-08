JEE (Main) 2021 Results Announced: Six Candidates Score 100

Also read JEE Main 2021: All The Details An Aspirant Must Know

As many as six candidates scored a perfect 100 in JEE-Mains. The results for the competitive engineering entrance exam were announced on Monday.

The candidates who hit century are Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Sidhanth Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat.

It’s important to note that that the JEE-Mains scores are not the same as percentage of marks obtained.

According to officials, National Testing Agency (NTA) scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session.

"The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained," a senior official said.

The NTA had conducted the February session examination from February 23 to 26, 2021. The exam was conducted at over 800 centres in 331 cities, including nine centres abroad -- Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.

This year, a total of 6.52 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance examination, 95 per cent of whom had appeared in the B.E/B.Tech papers and 81.2 per cent appeared in B.Arch/B.Planning paper.

This was the first time that the exam was conducted in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati.

Starting this year, the exam will be conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The next phases will be held in March, April and May.

"Due to the lockdown in Bahrain, the exam could not be conducted. NTA is in constant communication with Indian Embassy, Bahrain, and will work out a plan in the interest of candidates for the conduct of Paper 2 A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning). For Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), those candidates who have opted for March Session will appear in March along with other candidates.

"After February, March, April, and May Sessions of JEE (Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy. The candidates have the choice to appear in one, two, three, four examinations for admission," the official said.

Meanwhile, NTA had earlier, announced a slew of changes in the manner in which the exams would be conducted from 2021--

Instead of two sessions, JEE Main 2021 for Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) will be held in four sessions in the months of – February, March, April and May. However, Paper 2A (BArch) & 2B (BPlan) will be held in two sessions only – February and May 2021.

In JEE Main 2021 exam, candidates can now opt for 13 languages. These languages are Hindi, English, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Odia, Malayalam, Telugu, Urdu and Tamil.

More exam cities or centres have been added this year for the organization of exam in various parts of the country keeping in view the pandemic situation.

As per the amendments made in the JEE Main syllabus, the question paper will contain 90 questions in which the candidates have to attempt a total of 75 questions in Section A (MCQs part). In Section B (numerical part), students have to answer 5 questions out of 10 questions.

Students can attempt for one or more than one session of JEE Main 2021. The best of JEE Main 2021 score will be considered for merit list/ ranking.

(With PTI inputs)

