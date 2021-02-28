'Big Picture Is Yet To Come': Terror Outfit Claims Responsibility For Explosive-Laden SUV Outside Ambani's Residence

Terror outfit Jaish-ul-Hind has claimed responsibility for the explosive-laden vehicle parked outside the house of Mukesh Ambani, Antilia in South Bombay.

The organization claimed responsibility for parking the gelatin-laid SUV outside Ambani's residence by posting a message on the Telegram app.

In the message posted, Jaish-ul-Hind said that the vehicle was "only a trailer" and "a big picture is yet to come".

The message read, " With the permission of Allah, the brother who placed the SUV near the Ambani house has reached the safe house. This was just a trailer and big picture is yet to come."

The message further read to threaten Ambanis about ramming the SUV into their kids if they did not transfer them money via bitcoin to a Monero address.

Jaish ul hind claims the responsibility for setting up an abandoned car with explosives near ambani house. pic.twitter.com/tqBBaHTsN2 — Desið (@DesiEscobar65) February 27, 2021

As reported by India Today, a similar threatening letter was recovered from the vehicle found parked outside Antilia on February 25. The letter was addressed to Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani and said that the gelatin sticks and the SUV outside their residence were just a "trailer".

The same group had also claimed responsibility for the explosion behind the Israel Embassy in New Delhi that took place last month.

In the letter released on Telegram, Jaish-ul-Hind dared the agencies to stop them."You could do nothing when we hit you under your nose in Delhi. You tied up with Mossad and yet you failed miserably."

Mossad is Israeli intelligence agency that collaborated with National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to investigate the bomb blast that took place in January outside the Israel embassy.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine