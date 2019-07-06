Jaipur Now A World Heritage Site; A Matter Of Great Pride, Says Rajasthan CM

﻿
Jaipur, also known as the Pink City had since long been awaiting its acceptance in the esteemed list.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 July 2019
Jal Mahal,Jaipur, Rajasthan
Jitender Gupta/Outlook
outlookindia.com
2019-07-06T18:17:07+0530

India's Pink city Jaipur is now a World Heritage Site after UNESCO admitted it to its list in the ongoing 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku (Azerbaijan), on Saturday. 

The UNESCO's official handle on Twitter wrote, 

 

Congratulating the people of the historic walled city, Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, called it a matter of "great pride" which will bring "glory" to the city.  He also drew attention to the fact that this new designation for the city will help benefit the "local economy" and its "infrastructure".

 

Jaipur entry into the list also drew a reaction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said in a tweet,

 

Jaipur is the capital city of the state of Rajasthan which is famed for its iconic architectural legacy and vibrant culture. 

(With inputs from PTI)

