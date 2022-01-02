Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

J-K: Vaishno Devi University Shuts Down After 13 Students Test Covid Positive

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi have ordered the closure of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University till further orders after 13 students tested positive for COVID-19.

J-K: Vaishno Devi University Shuts Down After 13 Students Test Covid Positive
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University. | (Official website of SMVDU)

Trending

J-K: Vaishno Devi University Shuts Down After 13 Students Test Covid Positive
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T11:34:10+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 11:34 am

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi have ordered the closure of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University till further orders after 13 students tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Sunday.


The decision to close the university located at Kakriyal near Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, was taken to contain the spread and ensure safety of the students and general public, an order issued by Reasi District Magistrate Charandeep Singh said.


The order said the screening for COVID-19 was conducted at the university on December 31, 2021 and January 1, during which a total of 13 students have tested positive.


Ordering immediate closure of the university till further orders, Singh, who is also chairman of the district disaster management authority, said "any violation of the order shall invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005".


Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 169 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection count to 3,41,459, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,530.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

PTI J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Vaishno Devi pilgrims Coronavirus National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Atleast 1 More Person Trapped Under Debris In Haryana's Dadam Mining Site

Atleast 1 More Person Trapped Under Debris In Haryana's Dadam Mining Site

Over 5 Lakh Devotees Throng Kashi Vishwanath Dham In Record Footfall

Centre Likely To Raise Farm Credit Target To Rs 18 Lakh Crore In Upcoming Budget Session

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Killed, 28 Injured After Bus Falls Into River In Alirajpur District

Delhi's Air Quality Recorded At 'Very Poor' Category On Sunday

India Has Reported Over 1,500 Omicron Cases So Far: Govt

'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

Newsflash: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Address Media On Covid-19 Situation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from India

'At The End of A Protest': A Poem On Farmers' Protest

'At The End of A Protest': A Poem On Farmers' Protest

'Will Fight Election From Wherever Party Says': CM Yogi Adityanath Ahead Of UP Polls

'Will Fight Election From Wherever Party Says': CM Yogi Adityanath Ahead Of UP Polls

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Scuffle Between 2 Groups Caused Stampede, Claims Shrine Board

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Scuffle Between 2 Groups Caused Stampede, Claims Shrine Board

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks J&K, No Damage Reported

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks J&K, No Damage Reported

Read More from Outlook

'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

Outlook Web Desk / Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed the media on the rising Covid-19 situation.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Outlook Web Bureau / Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement on December 24 ending an 18-year long career. He finished with 711 wickets across formats from 367 international games for India.

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

Outlook Web Desk / The world enters 2022, a new year, with hope of normalcy. Let's have a look at how politics, sports, business and tech are going to look like in the upcoming year.

Advertisement