Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

IOA Contracts With The Lalit Hotel: CIC Demands Details

CIC (Central Information Commission) has directed IOA( Indian Olympic Association for its all contract details with The Lalit Hotel—a five star property.

IOA Contracts With The Lalit Hotel: CIC Demands Details
CIC asks for contract details from IOA.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

IOA Contracts With The Lalit Hotel: CIC Demands Details
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T16:28:07+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 4:28 pm

Transparency watchdog Central Information Commission (CIC) has directed the Indian Olympic Association to give complete information related to contracts for selecting The Lalit Hotel, a five-star property, for the stay of its officials and the bills raised for the same.

The commission, the highest adjudicating body in RTI matters, also directed the IOA to submit an affidavit that it does not have any information sought by activist Subhash Agrawal regarding "the relationship, if any, of IOA president with the Lalit Suri Hospitality Group".

Using the Right to Information Act, Agrawal had demanded from the IOA, among other details, complete records of contracts made by the IOA with The Lalit Hotel (New Delhi) for various purposes, along with the documents related to finalisation of the decision to have a contract with the hotel from 2014 onwards and if bids were invited from other hotels as well.

He had also sought all records for selection of the hotel for the stay of IOA delegation-members in 2014 and copies of competitive estimates received from other hotels.

Agrawal had demanded bills raised (paid and outstanding) in the name of the IOA at the hotel during 2017-19.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The activist, in his RTI application, filed on November 11, 2019 had also sought for information on the relationship, if any, of the then IOA president with the Lalit Suri Hospitality Group.

The IOA had refused the details citing Section 8 (1)(d) which allows withholding information relating to commercial confidence. On the issue of points related to relations of the IOA president with the hotel group, the IOA said it did not have any information on it.

After hearing arguments from both the sides, Information Commissioner Amita Pandove said that information on points related to the selection of the hotel for officials' stay, contracts signed between the hotel, competitive bidding and bills raised should be provided to Agrawal.

"The commission further observes that the respondent has neither convinced the bench as to why the aforesaid information should not be disclosed to the appellant, nor provided/ submitted any written submissions, substantiating his claim that the information sought is exempt under Section 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act.

"Hence, the commission directs the present CPIO, Indian Olympic Association to provide specific and point-wise reply to the appellant as sought at point numbers 3, 4 and 5 of the RTI application," Pandove said.

The commission further directed the CPIO to file an appropriate affidavit, stating the factum that the information sought at point number 6 (relations, if any of IOA president with the hotel group) of the RTI application is not available with them.

"The said affidavit should be submitted to the commission with a copy duly endorsed to the appellant," she said.

Tags

PTI New Delhi Central Information Commission (CIC) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Contract RTI National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Kejriwal Promises International Airport, India's Biggest Sports Varsity If AAP Voted To Power

Kejriwal Promises International Airport, India's Biggest Sports Varsity If AAP Voted To Power

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Jammu And Kashmir: Statehood At ‘Appropriate Time’; Polls In UT EC’s Prerogative, Says Govt

LS Adjourns For The Day Amid Opposition's Protest Against Lakhimpur Kheri Killings

Kolkata Police Launches 24-Hr Internet-Enabled 'Hotline Kiosk' To Aid Women In Distress

‘No Separate Data On People Killed In Mob Lynching’: MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai In Parliament

On Run For 15 Years Gangster Suresh Pujari In India’s Custody

'Welcome Home Our Beloved Brothers’: Oting Mourns After Nagaland Civilian Killings

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

Advertisement

More from India

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: Section Of Locals Aghast Over ‘Lost Heritage’

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: Section Of Locals Aghast Over ‘Lost Heritage’

Looking Back At 50 Years Of Bangladesh Liberation And Indo-Pakistan War Of 1971

Looking Back At 50 Years Of Bangladesh Liberation And Indo-Pakistan War Of 1971

Karnataka: Rights Group Accuses Police Of Complicity In Growing ‘Hate Crimes’ Against Christians

Karnataka: Rights Group Accuses Police Of Complicity In Growing ‘Hate Crimes’ Against Christians

Hizbul Terrorist Death: Security Forces Kill Most Wanted Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist In Encounter

Hizbul Terrorist Death: Security Forces Kill Most Wanted Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist In Encounter

Read More from Outlook

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Durga Puja was particularly praised for its all-inclusive approach cutting across barriers of religion, gender and economic strata.

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

Harish Manav / As AAP is poised to head for the 2022 election without a CM face, Kejriwal's recent bout of promises of freebies and an over-bearing presence for the campaign have both drawn flak.

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Soumitra Bose / Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming Test series in South Africa but Rohit Sharma will be the full-time captain in the ODIs. Rohit will not be playing in the Tests.

Leena Nair Follows 'Mentor' Nooyi's Path, Becomes CEO Of Chanel

Leena Nair Follows 'Mentor' Nooyi's Path, Becomes CEO Of Chanel

Outlook Web Desk / British-Indian Leena Nair became the global CEO of French luxury fashion brand Chanel after her 30-year career at Unilever. Here's a look at Nair and other Indians working as CEOs of global platforms.

Advertisement