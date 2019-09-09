INX Media Case: 'No Officer Did Anything Wrong. No One Should Be Arrested,' Says Chidambaram From Tihar

Former finance minister P. Chidambaram, who was lodged in Tihar jail last week in the INX Media corruption case, on Monday, conveyed a message through his family that no officer had done anything wrong, adding he didn't want anyone to be arrested.

Chidambaram asked his family to tweet this message on his behalf.

The Congress veteran said people had been asking him about his arrest in the case but he had no answer to the question.

"I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following:- People have asked me 'If a dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?'" the tweet from Chidambaram's official Twitter handle said.

"I have no answer," he said.

In another tweet, Chidambaram said: "No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested."

I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following :-



People have asked me 'If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?'



I have no answer. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 9, 2019

No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 9, 2019

On September 5, two weeks after he was arrested by CBI from his Delhi residence, Chidambaram was sent to Tihar until September 19 by a Special Court despite his lawyers requesting against it.

Concerning Chidambaram's plea seeking to surrender in the money laundering case, the court issued a notice to ED.

The former Finance Minister was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday after the expiry of his 2-day CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case and the agency said that he be sent to judicial custody.

(With inputs from PTI)