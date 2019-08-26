INX Media Case: Chidambaram Brought To Delhi Court, CBI Seeks 5 More Days’ Custody

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram was Monday produced before a Delhi Court on expiry of his four-day CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case.

He was produced before the court after the Supreme Court refused to entertain his plea challenging the Delhi High Court order which had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the corruption case lodged by the CBI arising out of the INX Media scam.

He was brought before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar by the CBI which sought extension of Chidambaram's custodial interrogation by five days.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General K N Natrajan are arguing for CBI and said there were sufficient grounds for extension of his custodial interrogation as he was interrogated from August 23-26 and was confronted with a co-accused.

The confrontation with co-accused is not complete, the prosecutors said and placed before the court a file containing email exchanges between the accused persons.

"We need five days of custody of Chidambaram as the confrontation with co-accused will continue to unearth larger conspiracy," Mehta contended.

(PTI)