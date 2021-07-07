International Day Of Cooperatives: NCDC Reaffirms Its Commitment To Serve Society

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic ushering in chaos and panic, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) has played a crucial role in educating people about the need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour even as it urged its consumers, partners, logistics support teams to get vaccinated and follow social distancing norms.

Further, NCDC had recently organized an event, “Cooperatives and the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic”, to mark the International Day of Cooperatives on July 3. The theme of this year’s International Day of Cooperatives was “Rebuild Better Together,” to highlight the resilience and sustainability of cooperatives’ people-over-profit business model.

NCDC was established by an Act of Parliament in 1963 as a statutory Corporation under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. It has been amended on many occasions to expand and broaden its objectives.

According to the NCDC, with about eight lakh cooperatives in the country, India is currently employing more than 10 crore people in the sector.

NCDC’s efforts were appreciated by Bhagwan Shankar, Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation Department, Government of Sikkim. “In the times of ongoing Covid-19 crisis, many cooperatives in India have risen to the occasion and shown their capabilities to respond to the pandemic to the best of their capabilities,” said Shankar.

Meanwhile, NCDC Executive Director Mukesh Kumar reiterated that the pandemic is still not past us and he urged all NCDC officials to ensure they follow Covid appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated.

