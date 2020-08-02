'India’s Democracy Damaged,' Says Rahul Gandhi; Demands Mehbooba Mufti's Release

August 02, 2020
Corona
Rahul Gandhi's demand for former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti's release comes days after her detention was extended by three months -- and days before she completes a year in detention.

PTI 02 August 2020
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday demanded the release of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, saying India's democracy is damaged when the government illegally detains political leaders.

The Peoples Democratic Party leader has been in detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked in August last year and the state was bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"India’s democracy is damaged when GOI illegally detains political leaders. It’s high time Mehbooba Mufti is released," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration last week extended Mehbooba's detention under PSA by another three months. 

