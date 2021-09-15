India's Cumulative Count Of Administered Covid Vaccine Doses Surpasses 76 Crore: Health

Rhe union Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed that the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed the 76 crore mark.

More than 57 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

According to the ministry data, 57,80,94,804 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 18,68,41,354 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

(With PTI Inputs)