India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 69-Lakh Mark With Spike Of 70,496 Cases In 24 Hours

With a spike of 70,496 new cases and 964 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 69-lakh mark on Friday.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the number of people who have recuperated surged to 59,06,070.

The national recovery stands at 85.25 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 69,06,152, while the death toll climbed to 1,06,490, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 8,93,592 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 13.20 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.54 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,34,65,975 samples have been tested up to October 7 with 11,94,321 samples being tested on Wednesday.

