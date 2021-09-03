India's Active Covid Caseload Rose By 10k In 24 Hours With 45,352 New Cases

India saw an increase of 10,000 cases in the active Covid-19 caseload in the past 24 hours as cases continued to surge. On Friday, the country logged 45,352 fresh infections, taking India's total Covid tally to 3,29,03,289.

Friday's surge marked the third consecutive day witnessing an increase in the number of cases.

The active cases increased to 3,99,778 comprising 1.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.45 per cent, the ministry said.

The death toll climbed to 4,39,895 with 366 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday morning.

An increase of 10,195 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.



(With inputs from PTI)

