April 01, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Indian Workers' Salary In Gulf Exempt From Income Tax: Nirmala Sitharaman

Indian Workers' Salary In Gulf Exempt From Income Tax: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this in response to a tweet by TMC MP Mahua Moitra that Indian workers in the Gulf were being taxed ‘extra’.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Indian Workers' Salary In Gulf Exempt From Income Tax: Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman
PTI
Indian Workers' Salary In Gulf Exempt From Income Tax: Nirmala Sitharaman
outlookindia.com
2021-04-01T21:40:08+05:30

Salary income earned by non-resident Indians in Gulf countries would continue to be exempt from tax in India, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Sitharaman, quoting a tweet of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, said the Finance Act 2021 has not brought in any new or additional tax on Indian workers in Saudi/UAE/Oman or Qatar.

The minister said the said amendment to the Finance Act, 2021, has merely incorporated general definition of the term "liable to tax" in the Income Tax Act to provide clarity.

 “This amendment has not altered the taxability of salary income earned by non-resident Indian citizens in Gulf countries. Their salary income earned in Gulf countries would continue to be exempt in India,” the Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Moitra had tweeted a picture of an amendment in Finance Bill, 2021, saying the “complicated words” in the amendment is “in reality a Special Gulf workers tax”.

"FM going back on her words. Hardworking Indian workers in Saudi/UAE/Oman/Qatar to be taxed EXTRA," Moitra tweeted.

Sitharaman's office tweeted: "No going back on words. The Finance Act, 2021 hasn't brought in any additional or new tax on hardworking Indian workers in Saudi/UAE/Oman/Qatar."

The minister also said that drawing conclusions without comprehending the facts is worrying.

"Further, putting out the conclusion on a social media platform not only misleads but also creates unwanted panic among people," the minister's office tweeted.

(With PTI inputs.)

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

We Stand With You, Capt. Amarinder Tells Commission Agents Over Direct Bank Payments To Farmers

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Nirmala Sitharaman NRI Taxes-Direct & Income Tax National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos