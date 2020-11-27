November 27, 2020
Corona
Indian Navy’s MiG-29K Trainer Jet Crashes Into Sea, One Pilot Saved, Another Missing

'One pilot recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot,' Indian Navy said in a statement.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 November 2020
The Indian Navy’s MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed into the sea on Thursday night after which one pilot has gone missing and one pilot has been saved, news agency ANI reported.

The naval force on Friday confirmed that the accident occurred at 5 pm on Thursday.

“One pilot recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot,” Indian Navy said in a statement.

An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, Indian Navy said.

 

