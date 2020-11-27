Indian Navy’s MiG-29K Trainer Jet Crashes Into Sea, One Pilot Saved, Another Missing

The Indian Navy’s MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed into the sea on Thursday night after which one pilot has gone missing and one pilot has been saved, news agency ANI reported.

The naval force on Friday confirmed that the accident occurred at 5 pm on Thursday.

“One pilot recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot,” Indian Navy said in a statement.

An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, Indian Navy said.

