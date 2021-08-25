August 25, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Indian And Kazakh Armies To Embark On 13-Day Joint Military Exercise From August 30

Indian And Kazakh Armies To Embark On 13-Day Joint Military Exercise From August 30

The "KAZIND-21" exercise will be conducted at a Kazakh training node in Aisha Bibi in Kazakhstan, where a total of 90 personnel from the Bihar Regiment of the Indian Army will participate

Outlook Web Desk 25 August 2021, Last Updated at 3:34 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Indian And Kazakh Armies To Embark On 13-Day Joint Military Exercise From August 30
Representational Image
PTI
Indian And Kazakh Armies To Embark On 13-Day Joint Military Exercise From August 30
outlookindia.com
2021-08-25T15:34:57+05:30

The defence ministry said on Wednesday that the Indian and Kazakh armies are scheduled to conduct a 13-day joint military exercise from  August 30  in a bid to strengthen their counter-terror operations repertoire in mountainous terrain. 

According to the ministry, the "KAZIND-21" exercise will be conducted at a Kazakh training node in Aisha Bibi in Kazakhstan.

"The exercise will provide an opportunity to the Armed Forces of India & Kazakhstan to train for counter-insurgency/counter-terrorism operation in the mountainous, rural scenario under UN mandate," the ministry said in a statement.

It said a total of 90 personnel from the Bihar Regiment of the Indian Army will participate in the joint exercise.

The scope of the exercise will include professional exchange, planning and execution of operations in a counter-terrorism environment and sharing of expertise.

"The exercise will culminate after a 48 hours long validation exercise which will involve a scenario of neutralisation of terrorists in a semi-rural hideout," the ministry said.

"The exercise will strengthen mutual confidence, interoperability and enable sharing of best practices between the Armed Forces of India and Kazakhstan," it added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

SC Concerned Over Delay In ED, CBI Cases Against Lawmakers, Says HCs Should Examine Withdrawal Of 'Malicious' Cases

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Indian Army Kazakhistan Army Military Exercise KAZIND-21 The United Nations National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos