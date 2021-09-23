Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Indian Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Navy Near Tamil Nadu Coast: Officials

The alleged action of the Sri Lankan Navy has left nearly 25 boats and 40 fishing nets of the Indian fishermen damaged.

Indian Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Navy Near Tamil Nadu Coast: Officials
Indian fishermen allege attack by Sri Lankan Navy.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

Indian Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Navy Near Tamil Nadu Coast: Officials
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T13:15:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 1:15 pm

The fishing equipment including boats of Indian fishermen were damaged allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Fisheries officials said on Thursday.

The incident, as per the officials, happened on Wednesday late evening near Katchatheevu, after Lankan Naval personnel sailing in about 10 patrol boats, hurled glass bottles and stones on the Indian fishermen.

The alleged action of Sri Lankan navy left 25 boats damaged, while nearly 40 fishing nets of the Indian fishermen were damaged, as per the officials. In the incident, no one was injured, they added.

The damaged boats were towed to the shore with the help of others.

Fishermen association representatives N Devadass and P Sesuraja expressed concern over such incidents and said the fishers were apprehensive of carrying on with their vocation in the seas due to such recurring incidents.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

A complaint was lodged with the local Fisheries officials over the matter. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Rameswaram Tamil Nadu Coastal Areas Fish-Fishing-Fishermen National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

West Bengal Man Arrested For Spreading Communal Hate On WhatsApp Ahead Of Bhawanipur By-polls

West Bengal Man Arrested For Spreading Communal Hate On WhatsApp Ahead Of Bhawanipur By-polls

Jadavpur University To Vaccinate Students With Covid-19 Vaccines For Free

Bombay HC To Hear Anil Deshmukh’s Plea In Money Laundering Case Next Week

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

India, Japan Can’t Be Part Of AUKUS: US

Pestered Over Breastfeeding, Mother ‘Kills’ Her Baby In Chhattisgarh

5 Dead After Car Rams Into Parked Truck In Gujarat

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

More from India

UP Police Makes Third Arrest In Seer Narendra Giri's Death Case

UP Police Makes Third Arrest In Seer Narendra Giri's Death Case

Covishield Certificate Recognition: UK Says, Working On 'Phased Approach' With India

Covishield Certificate Recognition: UK Says, Working On 'Phased Approach' With India

India Logs 31,923 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Lowest In 187 Days

India Logs 31,923 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Lowest In 187 Days

Ease International Travel By Mutual Recognition Of Vaccine Certificates: PM Modi

Ease International Travel By Mutual Recognition Of Vaccine Certificates: PM Modi

Read More from Outlook

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

Outlook Web Desk / The trilateral security alliance—AUKUS among Australia, UK and US is seen as an effort to counter China in the Indo-Pacific.

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court said the decision on the pleas into the Pegasus snooping row will be announced next week.

Iyer Respects DC's Decision To Retain Pant As Captain In IPL 2021

Iyer Respects DC's Decision To Retain Pant As Captain In IPL 2021

PTI / The 26-year-old returned to action post-injury layoff with a blistering unbeaten 47 in Delhi Capitals' eight-wicket win over SRH in Dubai.

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

Outlook Web Desk / A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned to October 9 the hearing on the bail plea of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Advertisement