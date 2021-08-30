Indian Army Neutralises One Terrorist In J&K’s Poonch In Fierce Firefight

The Indian Army on Monday neutralised one unidentified militant in a fierce encounter along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of J&K, a defence spokesman said.

Jammu-based Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, “In the early hours of August 30, terrorists from across the Line of Control made an attempt to infiltrate in the Poonch sector. Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid in Poonch sector in the early hours of Monday.”

The spokesman said on being challenged by the Army troops a fierce firefight with the militants ensued in which one militant was killed. He said the body of the militant along an AK-47 rifle has been recovered. “The operation is still in progress in the area. This action by alert the Army displays resolve of the Indian Army to thwart any misadventure along the Line of Control,” he added.

On Sunday Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt asked the army to be prepared to meet the emerging security challenges effectively.

“While interacting with troops, the Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM) expressed his appreciation for the Indian Army, which is relentlessly battling Pakistan abetted terror. He further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet the emerging security challenges effectively,” Srinagar based defence spokesman Colonel Emron Musavi said.

The defence spokesman said the Minister was briefed on the efforts of the army to identify and target "the overground workers (OGWs) network involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youth into terrorist ranks." He said efforts to prevent local recruitment and facilitate the surrender of local militants were also discussed.

“On his visit to a forward post, he was briefed by the local commanders on the overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control,” Musavi added.

The Minister on Friday reviewed the prevailing security situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh in Chushul sector and later with the top Army Commanders at 14 Corps Headquarters in Leh. Bhatt is on a three-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The Army Commanders briefed Bhatt at Chushul near the LAC with Ladakh about the situation in Eastern Ladakh. This is the first visit of the Minister of State for Defence to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir after assuming charge.

On Friday, the Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said that they won’t allow the peaceful situation in Kashmir to deteriorate in the wake of the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan and will act tough against militants and their supporters. About the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and possible infiltration of Taliban militants into Kashmir, he said they won’t allow the prevailing situation in Kashmir to deteriorate. He said the situation at present in Kashmir is peaceful and it will remain so.

