India, China Troops Clash At Sikkim Border, Four Indian, 20 Chinese Soldiers Injured

India has foiled an attempt by the Chinese to intrude across the border in Sikkim, said a government source.

According to the sources, Chinese soldiers tried to cross the border last week but were challenged by Indian soldiers in Naku La in North Sikkim, which resulted in a clash.

As many as 20 Chinese soldiers were injured in the clash at Naku La in Sikkim. On the Indian side, four soldiers sustained injuries, sources added.

Earlier on May 9, 2020, soldiers of the Indian Army and Chinese PLA were involved in another fierce face-off in Nakula area of North Sikkim in which men from both sides sustained minor injuries.

As per the sources, the clash took place three days ago while both the countries' government and military were preparing for another round of talks to resolve border dispute along the 3,488 kilometre-long Line of Actual Control.

On Sunday, India and China held a 16-hour long marathon military dialogue that ended at after 2 a.m. on Monday.

