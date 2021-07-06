Air Force To Buy 10 Anti-Drone Systems From Indian Vendors: Reports

Amid rising concerns of drone attacks on Indian soil, the Indian Air Force has decided to buy 10 counter-unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS) from Indian vendors, reports claimed.

According to reports, these CUAS will be used to tackle small, commercially available drones rigged with explosives. According to the Time of India, a day after the recent drone attack on the Jammu Air Force Station, the IAF issued an RFI (request for information) to seek responses from Indian companies for the counter-drone systems called CUAS.

“The CUAS is intended to detect, track, identify, designate and neutralize hostile UAS. Laser-Directed Energy Weapons (Laser-DEWs) are essentially required as a kill option,” the RFI reportedly stated.

These developments come in the backdrop of two explosions being reported at the high security technical area of Jammu airport on June 27. While no lives were lost, two IAF personnel were injured during the incident, which was later established as a drone attack.

According to reports, the formal procurement process to obtain the CUAS will begin in the third quarter of this year. The Indian vendors must state the delivery schedule and the IAF wants to start delivering the CUAS as soon as the deal is signed and complete it within a year, News18 reported.

