India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government will receive over 30 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the next three months.

Covid-19 vaccine | PTI/File Photo

2021-09-20T17:06:30+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 5:06 pm

With a decline of Covid-19 cases in the country, the health minister of Monday said that India will resume the export of surplus Covid-19 vaccines from October. Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme, India will start exporting vaccines to other countries to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool. However, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya insisted that the vaccination of Indians was going to remain the top priority.

The government is set to receive over 30 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the next three months, Mandaviya said.

He also said that cumulative doses administered so far across the country have crossed 81 crore and the last 10 crore doses were administered in only 11 days.

Asserting that vaccination of our own citizens remains the government's topmost priority, Mandaviya said the export of surplus vaccines would begin in the next quarter (October-December) under the Vaccine Maitri programme and in order to fulfill the commitment of India towards COVAX. 

This is in line with our motto of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', he said. 

He said that the surplus supply of vaccines will be used to fulfill India's commitment towards the world for the collective fight against Covid-19.

COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO.

Highlighting the importance of indigenous research and production of Covid vaccines in India, he said that it is due to the relentless efforts and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India was simultaneously undertaking research and production of Covid vaccines in such a big way.

India's vaccination drive has been a role model for the world and it is marching ahead with great speed, he said. 

Talking about the expected production and supply trends in the coming months, he said that more than 30 crore doses will be produced in October and more than 100 crores in the coming quarter.

(With inputs from PTI)

