December 21, 2020
Corona
India Suspends Flights From UK Till December 31

The temporary suspension will start from tomorrow 11.59 pm in light of 'out of control' coronavirus strain in the UK

Outlook Web Bureau 21 December 2020
India Suspends Flights From UK Till December 31
Representational Image
PTI
India Suspends Flights From UK Till December 31
Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, the Indian government has temporarily suspended all flights originating from the UK to India till 11:59 pm, 31st December. The order is slated to come into effect from 11.59 pm, 22nd December, the ministry of civil aviation has said.

Anyone arriving on transit flights via the UK before 22nd December, 23:59 hours will be subject to mandatory RTPCR test on arrival at Indian airports, the officials said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the government to ban all flights from the UK. "New mutation of coronavirus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately," he tweeted.

Responding to a question on the panic and a demand to ban flights from the UK, Vardhan told reporters, "I would say this to all that all these imaginary situations, imaginary talks, imaginary panic... don't involve yourself in this."

"The government is fully alert about everything. If you ask me, there is no reason to panic the way we are seeing in this press conference," the minister said.

 (With PTI inputs)

 

