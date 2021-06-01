India Reports 1.2 Lakh New Cases, Lowest One-Day Rise In 54 Days

India reported 1,27,510 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday. This is the lowest one-day rise in fresh coronavirus infection tally in 54 days, signaling a downslide in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc in the country.

The results came from a sample of 19,25,374 tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

With the fresh cases today, the figure of active cases has reached 18,95,520. In all, total coronavirus infections rose to 2,81,75,044. Overall, 34,67,92,257 samples have been tested for the disease up to May 31.

As many as 2,795 deaths were recorded, taking the total toll to 3,31,895. On the brighter side, 2,55,287 discharges took the overall recoveries to 2,59,47,629.

With just 648 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi’s positivity rate on Monday dipped below 1% for the first time in 74 days. This is the second day that the daily deaths in the city remained below 100. On April 12, daily fatalities were recorded at 72. Meanwhile, in the week ending with Sunday, nationwide fatalities dipped by 17%, the first decline in 12 weeks, even as the daily death toll dropped below 3,000 after 34 days.

Two children in rural Karnataka were found infected with Mucormycosis, commonly known as a black fungus. An 11-year-old girl from Ballari district and a 14-year-old boy from Chitradurga district have been infected with the fungal disease. Both are undergoing treatment at government hospitals here and their condition is said to be serious. They had contracted Covid-19 but were not aware of it, a health official said adding they were admitted to the hospital after they developed complications.

