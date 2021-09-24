Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
India Records 31,382 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Lowest In 188 Days

Decline of about 1500 cases has been seen since yesterday. The recovery rate is at 97.78%, the highest since March 2020.

Representational Image | File Photo

2021-09-24T10:32:12+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 10:32 am

India logged 31,382 new Covid-19 infections which took the total tally of the cases to 3,35,94,803. The active cases declined to 3,00,162, the lowest in 188 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Active cases now stand at the lowest in the last 188 days. 

The death toll climbed to 4,46,368 with 318 fresh fatalities, as of 8 AM.

The active cases comprise just 0.89% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.78%, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,478 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of Covid-19 daily cases have been ranging from 35k-25k in the past 10 days.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk COVID-19 Rising Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Vaccine Pandemic National
