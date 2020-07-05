India Overtakes Russia As Third Worst-hit Country By Coronavirus

India on Sunday overtook Russia as the third worst-hit country by the novel coronavirus, according to Worldometer. As of Sunday evening, India had recorded 6,87,760 coronavirus cases and 19,568 deaths. India is now preceded only by USA and Brazil, which have recorded 29,48,587 and 15,78,376 cases respectively.

India on Sunday recorded its biggest single-day jump of nearly 25,000 coronavirus cases. The country also recorded 613 deaths, the highest so far, taking the toll to 19,268, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

This was the third consecutive day that coronavirus infections increased by more than 20,000 in the country.

The number of recoveries stood at 4,09,082 while one patient had migrated. There are 2,44,814 active cases of coronavirus infections presently in the country.

Of the 613 deaths reported on Sunday morning, 295 were from Maharashtra, 81 from Delhi, 65 from Tamil Nadu, 42 from Karnataka, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 21 from Gujarat, 19 from West Bengal, 12 from Andhra Pradesh, nine from Bihar, eight from Jammu and Kashmir, seven from Rajasthan, five each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Telangana, two each from Goa and Jharkhand and one from Himachal Pradesh.