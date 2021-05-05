May 05, 2021
Poshan
India Logs A Record 3,780 Single-Day Covid Fatalities, Caseload Rises To 2.06 Crore

India reported 3,82, 315 fresh Covid-19 infections during the last 24 hours

Outlook Web Bureau 05 May 2021
A medic takes sample from a young child for COVID-19 testing in Hyderabad.
PTI
India reported a record 3,780 Covid-19 fatalities on Tuesday, its highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic. With the latest addition, the country’s death toll has risen to 2.26 lakh.

India also logged 3,82, 315 fresh Covid-19 infections during the last 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 2.06 crore.

(More details awaited)

S Jaishankar Thanks France, Australia For Extending ‘Strong Support’ To Tackle Covid-19

