India Logs A Record 3,780 Single-Day Covid Fatalities, Caseload Rises To 2.06 Crore

India reported a record 3,780 Covid-19 fatalities on Tuesday, its highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic. With the latest addition, the country’s death toll has risen to 2.26 lakh.

India also logged 3,82, 315 fresh Covid-19 infections during the last 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 2.06 crore.

(More details awaited)

